Alia Image Credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and her family has been at the receiving end of comments by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, but the actor has stayed mum throughout and now she says she wants to focus only on positivity.

Recently, Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt were targeted by Chandel on Twitter.

She wrote, after Ranaut refused to do a film for the Bhatts, Mahesh got so upset that he threw a slipper at the actor.

Sharing another tweet about the nationality of Razdan, Chandel further wrote people should think about the agenda of “these non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources.”

When questioned about the attacks at a recent awards show, Bhatt chose a more guarded response.

“My family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don’t want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself everyday,” she replied.

The 26-year-old actor said she would rather focus on her career.

“I should not pay attention to what people say or don’t say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that’s my stand,” said Bhatt.

In an earlier interview, Ranaut had blasted Bhatt as well as Aamir Khan for not supporting her during the release of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Ranaut had also called Bhatt and her ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh “irresponsible” for their apolitical stance on current affairs.

At the event, Bhatt was also asked if she has introspected about her latest release ‘Kalank’, which has received a lukewarm response from the audience.

“I’m not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and if the audience does not accept a film, then it should not do well,” she said.