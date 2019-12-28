Actress Alia Bhatt, who bagged the award for Best Actor (Female) for Gully Boy at Screen Awards 2019 in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has signed on Alia Bhatt for his upcoming project ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, commenced the film’s shooting on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars #AliaBhatt in the title role... 11 Sept 2020 release,” he wrote.

This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd for this film. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.