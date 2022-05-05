There’s no stopping Alia Bhatt these days. Starting her year with two big releases, followed by an intimate wedding, the Bollywood star is now ready to jet off to the UK to commence filming for her upcoming Hollywood project with Gal Gadot.

The Netflix original, titled ‘Heart of Stone,’ also features Jamie Dornan as a key cast member and is being helmed by Tom Harper, with the script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: instagram.com/karanjohar

Quoting a source close to the actress, entertainment portal Pinkvilla claimed Bhatt — who is busy with the Karan Johar-directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani — will be stationed in the UK for several months shooting for the film.

“Right after wrapping up the schedule of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Alia will be off to the UK for a marathon schedule of the yet untitled spy thriller. She would be shooting for this Tom Harper directorial from May till end of August,” the source stated.

‘Heart of Stone’ is set to premiere in 2023.

Bhatt, meanwhile, is also busy with her production debut, ‘Darlings’, which is set to premiere on Netflix.

“Come September, and Alia starts shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directed ‘Je Lee Zara’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif,” the source further added. It’s a multi-location film, which will be shot across India, as opposed to’ Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara’, the other road trip film produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Jee Le Zara’ is about discovering life on a domestic road trip.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is gearing up for a big Valentine’s Day 2023 release, following which Bhatt is expected to also start filming for a new project with her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“On completing all her prior commitments by early next year, Alia finally reunites with her favourite director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on ‘Baiju Bawra’. The musical also marks her reunion with Ranveer Singh,” the source added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding Image Credit: Instagram.com/sonirazdan

Bhatt, who recently completed a decade in Bollywood, was married last month to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star on the upcoming ‘Brahmastra’, which is releasing on September 9.

Bhatt marked her career milestone this year with the release of her most successful Bollywood solo venture, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which she followed up with a cameo in the SS Rajamouli-directed period film, ‘RRR’.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Image Credit: IMDB

Bhatt, 28, who launched her production house Eternal Sunshine in 2021, also told Film Companion in a recent interview that she wants to promote new talent through her company, advising up-and-coming writers and directors to reach out to her by dropping direct messages on the Instagram page of Eternal Sunshine productions.