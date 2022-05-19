Alia Bhatt has admitted to being a bundle of nerves as she jets off to shoot for her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The Indian star, who had earlier announced that she would be starring in the Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone’, is now off for her big film shoot, sharing the news with her fans on social media. “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again — sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk,” the 28-year-old posted on Instagram.

Bhatt is reportedly flying to the UK where she will film for the spy thriller that is expected to release on the streamer next year. The movie is being helmed by Tom Harper, with the script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Bhatt, meanwhile, also has her plate full in Bollywood with the shoot of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, which will release on Valentine’s Day next year, along with ‘Darlings’, which is the first film to come out of her production house, Eternal Sunshine.

‘Darlings’, which is also a Netflix release, is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilli Entertainment and also stars Shefali Shah as Bhatt’s on-screen mother.

Come September, and Bhatt is also expected to start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar-directed ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, which is a multi-location film and is expected to be shot across India.

Bhatt, who recently completed a decade in Bollywood, was married last month to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star in the upcoming ‘Brahmastra’, which is releasing on September 9.

The actress marked her career milestone this year with the release of her most successful Bollywood solo venture, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which she followed up with a cameo in the SS Rajamouli-directed period film, ‘RRR’.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Image Credit: Bhansali Productions

According to reports, she is teaming up with her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again to shoot for his upcoming ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Bhatt also told Film Companion in a recent interview that she wants to promote new talent in the coming years through her company, advising up-and-coming writers and directors to reach out to her by dropping direct messages on the Instagram page of Eternal Sunshine productions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding day Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt