Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her film 'Jigra', thanked actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for supporting her film during promotions in Hyderabad.

The videos from the event in the city went viral on social media where Alia can be seen praising Samanth's resilience.

In the viral video, Alia was heard saying, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

She also revealed how Samantha took just 6.5 seconds to accept the invite to the event.

The event was graced by director Trivikram Srinivas and Rana Daggubati.

Alia asked the director Trivikram Srinivas to cast her and Samantha together in a film.

"And over here on this stage, not doing this for promotion, I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. They say usually actresses compete with each other and all of that. But there's no such thing. I am so, so grateful that today I have a pan India superstar here to support my film and say such kind words for my film," she added.

Not only this, Alia caught attention by singing Samantha's hit song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa'.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Alia Bhatt

Recently, the makers of Jigra treated fans with an action-packed trailer.

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.'

'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.