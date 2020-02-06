The period piece will now release on January 8, 2021 instead of July this year

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s debut flick in Telugu language, ‘RRR’, got a new release date on Wednesday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on his Twitter handle that the film will now hit the theatres on January 8, 2021 instead of July this year.

The film directed by Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli will release in a total of 10 languages including Telugu.

Set in 1920s India, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Bhatt and Ajay.

Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple — Mr Scott and Lady Scott.

Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady — Jennifer.

It is touted to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era. It will be based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.