Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting hitched on April 14. The couple have not confirmed the dates, but the entire Bollywood industry seems to be in a tizzy. Every detail of their big day is being dissected with details trickling in from various sources. While we are confident that this is going to be the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year, there's a lot of ground to cover while reporting on it. Here’s a look at how the star couple met and fell in love, and when this power couple took their relationship to a whole new level. Before they say ‘I do’, here’s a look at a timeline of their romance and their plans for the big day. Above: Ranbir Kapoor(left) Neetu Kapoor(centre) and Alia Bhatt(right).
Shoes for the stars: A report by Indian publication ETimes revealed that the couple has decided to wear customised footwear for their wedding day and from the same brand that provided shoes for newly-weds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's do. The report claims the brand Joy, whose celebrity clientele includes Amitabh Bachchan, will be working on bride and groom footwear. Above: Ayan Mukherji(left) Alia Bhatt (centre) and Ranbir Kapoor(right).
Most Bollywood weddings are outfitted by Sabyasachi, and for this one too there have been reports of multiple bags of outfits from the designer being delivered at the couple’s residence this week. Pastel seems to be the theme of the season and reports suggest that the star will don a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for the nuptials and that her veil will be specially customised by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Above: Ranbir Kapoor(left) Alia Bhatt (centre) and Ayan Mukherji (right).
Word on the street is Alia’s BFFs Akansha and Anushka Ranjan will be hosting a bachelorette party ahead of the wedding.
While Alia will spend the evening with her girl gang, Ranbir is likely to invite some of his close friends over to his residence. According to media reports, Ranbir, who is close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji, plans to invite them over along with the rest of his Bollywood buddies, as well as some of this childhood friends, for an impromptu bachelor’s party. Above: Ranbir Kapoor(left) Alia Bhatt (centre) and Ayan Mukherji (right).
Security is reportedly set to be tight. The security force from Mumbai, according to online media, will cover security arrangements at the wedding venues and the Kapoor’s residence in Bandra. Aaj Tak, a regional media outlet, reported that the bride’s brother, Rahul Bhatt, will take care of security arrangements, which includes drones. Reportedly, each wedding guest will be escorted by ‘roving patrol officers’.
Alia and Ranbir's love story isn't a typical 'guy-meets-girl' romance, with details about the couple's timeline mostly shrouded in secrecy. So let's look back at how it all began!
There's a 10-year age gap between them, but it counts for little. Alia has said in previous interviews that she first had a crush on Ranbir when she was just 11 years old. The actor revealed that she was auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' where the suave star was working as an assistant director, and she fell head over heels for him.
Years later, after Alia had made her Bollywood debut as an actor in 2014, she expressed her desire to marry Ranbir during one of the episodes of Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan'. Not just that, Ranbir too showed up that year to promote Alia's film 'Highway'.Both Alia and Ranbir were linked to several Bollywood celebs over the years, however, rumours about the two dating each other were also rife back then.
When the actors got roped in for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' in 2017, those rumours gained more momentum, and it was finally in 2018 that the duo made heads turn by marking their first appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
Adorably called 'Ralia' by some fans, the couple has often teased netizens with glimpses of their time together. Almost every time they stepped out, Ranbir and Alia made headlines for their adorable chemistry. Last year there had been many rumours about them tying the knot, but it did not happen, and COVID-19 might have been a factor in postponement.
Now it remains to be seen whether Alia and Ranbir will actually take their relationship to the next level and breathe life into their marriage rumours by tying the knot this April, or if fans have to continue the wait for this union. Every thing the stars do or say is in high focus with Alia's comment on a cheeky video posted on social media around the wedding rumours being the latest to draw fans' attention. In three days, the wedding bands will either ring, or get stashed for a new rumoured date.
