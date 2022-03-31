Tabu and Ali Fazal will soon star in ‘Khufiya’, the screen adaptation of popular espionage novel, ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Aman Bhushan, which is inspired by true events.
Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, news is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew has already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada.
According to a source close to the unit of ‘Khufiya’, “the final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting Vishal sir in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the Omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further. Joining them will also be Wamiqa Gabbi. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards the end of the year.”
The movie will feature on Netflix and follows secret agent Krishna Mehra who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, she is also grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.
“With ‘Khufiya’, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts,” Bhardwaj said in a statement earlier.
Actress Tabu was also excited about the project. “‘Khufiya’ is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!”
Tabu has worked on several award-winning films with Bhardwaj in the past, including ‘Maqbool’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Talwar’; the latter featured Bhardwaj as a co-writer and co-producer with Meghna Gulzar.