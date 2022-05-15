Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, forcing the actor to cancel his much-touted trip to the Cannes Film Festival.
Kumar posted the news of his diagnosis on social media, confirming he would not be able to join the delegation of film personalities that Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading at the prestigious film fest.
“Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid,” the actor said in his tweet late Saturday. “Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”
Kumar was to walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet alongside music maestro AR Rahman, actors R. Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, among others.
Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his historical film ‘Prithviraj’ on June, first tested positive for the coronavirus in April last year that resulted him being hospitalised at the time as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, this is turning into a Cannes Film Festival bursting with Indian representation. Aside from Deepika Padukone serving as a jury member, Grammy and Oscar winning composer Rahman’s first feature film ‘Le Musk’ will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market’s Cannes XR programme. The 36-minute film is billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music and scent integrated into the narrative.
It follows heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory, according to Variety.
TV actress Hina Khan is also expected to return to the event this year, which kicks off on May 17.