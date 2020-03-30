Actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had to rush his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital amidst the 21-day lockdown in India after she fractured her leg.

Khanna posted a short video on social media of their journey, calling husband Kumar as her “driver from Chandini Chowk” (a neighbourhood in New Delhi). Khanna also spoke of her broken leg and the deserted streets of Mumbai while he drove her back from the hospital.

“Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all!,” Khanna wrote, adding: “It is 10:31 AM on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted.”

She later panned the camera to the driver’s seat where the ‘Kesari’ actor is seen well-protected, wearing a mask and a head cap.

“Here is my driver all the way from Chandini Chowk,” she added.

Later giving us a view of the road, she mentioned that they are on their way back from the hospital and was quick to say, “No, I don’t have coronavirus, people go for other reasons, like me being unusually clumsy.”

Continuing to record the empty streets of Mumbai, the ‘Baadshah’ star further said: “So this Sunday my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been full and my foot is bloody broken.”