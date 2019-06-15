Actor Akshay Kumar at the red carpet of "The Hindustan Times Indiaâs Most Stylish Awards 2019" in Mumbai, on March 29, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Akshay Kumar has responded to fans who are angry over the change of the release date of his upcoming movie.

The release date of Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Sooryavanshi’ was advanced to March 27, 2020, to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s ‘Inshallah’ at the box office.

The change did not go down well with a section of social media users, who have threatened to boycott the film. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

“Since the past few days I have noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me... You guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends,” Kumar said in a post on social media.

“I took up ‘Sooryavanshi’ with a very positive outlook, let’s continue making and realising it in the same way,” he added.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop drama universe in which Kumar will play the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-led 2018 film ‘Simmba’.