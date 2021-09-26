A still from 'Sooryavanshi' featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

Less than an hour after the Maharashtra government announced that cinemas were to reopen across the Indian state from October 22, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to announce that his film ‘Sooryavanshi’ will hit theatres on the Hindu festival of Diwali, which falls on November 4 this year.

In a post on social media, the Bollywood star thanked the state government and celebrated with fans that the film industry was finally returning to glory after nearly a year of darkness on account of the pandemic.

“So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray [Maharashtra Chief Minister] today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE [There is no stopping them now, the police is coming] #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021,” posted Kumar on his Twitter.

The action drama, which is part of director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe of films, stars Kumar as the supercop Sooryavanshi. The film is the third in the franchise, followed by ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’. Lead stars Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, who starred in the first two films, also have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The star-studded cop vehicle was initially scheduled to release on March 24 last year but was later moved to April 30 this year. But due to the pandemic raging on, the film was postponed again indefinitely until cinemas reopened in Maharashtra, which is home to Mumbai and Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in '83' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment