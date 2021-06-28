Bollywood actor conceptualised the game after the PUB-G ban in India

If you are a fan of Akshay Kumar or the game FAU-G, then this announcement is right up your alley.

The Bollywood star, who has a slew of film projects on his plate, hit pause on them long enough to announce the beta release of the mobile action game’s Team DeathMatch mode.

“Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman [enemies] in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG’s Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer [India’s hero],” Kumar wrote in an Instagram post.

The actor is the mastermind behind FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards, while launching the game earlier this year on India’s Republic Day on January 26.

The game itself has been developed by Bengaluru-based studio nCore Games, based on a concept by Kumar himself, and is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

FAU-G was first announced by Kumar in September 2020, post the PUB-G ban in India.

While announcing the same, the actor had tweeted at the time: “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar [self-sufficient] movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG.”

On the work front, Kumar has just started filming for his upcoming ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The actor’s spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ is releasing in cinemas on July 27, which is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Jackky Bhagnani. Set in the 80s, the film reportedly sees Kumar play a secret agent and is centred around plane hijacking. Dutta plays former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film.