Image Credit:

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for Bollywood policemen Singham and Sooryavanshi — also the names of their films — on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who earlier helmed Devgn’s ‘Singham’, and is all set to come up with another police drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, featuring Kumar.

“Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn.” Kumar posted on Instagram.

In the image, Kumar, Devgn and Shetty are seen sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with “Aa Rahi Hai Police [the police is coming]” written on it.