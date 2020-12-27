The Netflix film serves up a new take on ‘reel’ vs ‘real’ in Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor in 'AK vs AK' Image Credit: Netflix

‘AK vs AK’

Starring: Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Thriller

Watch it on: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

‘AK vs AK’ gives a cracker of a spin to reality TV as the two talented powerhouses Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap take viewers into a night of madcap adventures in this Vikramaditya Motwane-directed noir thriller.

Fact blends with fiction as Anil Kapoor plays himself, an ageing Bollywood star, who is struggling to stay relevant in the film industry. While attending a public event, Kapoor spars with director Anurag Kashyap and sets off a chain of events that unfold over the course of one night.

In the aftermath of the fight, Kashyap hatches a plan and film plot – with the help of his camera person and girlfriend Yogini – to kidnap the superstar’s daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. His new-age script will employ a camera to shadow a desperate father who is racing against time across Mumbai’s darkened streets, to save his daughter.

As viewers head into ‘24’ territory that Kapoor had mastered for his television outing, some delicious cameos by Boney Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, add a bit of spice to the proceedings.

Motwane’s camerawork keeps the script interesting and the thrills coming, never once letting up as viewers witness Kapoor’s fall eventual from grace. Standout moments from ‘AK vs AK’ also take a tongue in cheek approach to some of Kapoor’s brightest cinematic moments in Bollywood.

AK vs AK Image Credit: Netflix

While it’s Kapoor’s show all the way, bringing sincerity to a role that we haven’t seen him perform in a while, Kashyap shines as the smarmy, yet insane filmmaker who will go that extra mile to capture the director’s vision. Their industry jokes may land for some and sail over the heads of others, but their chemistry crackles in this thrill ride.

Where the film lacks in this ‘reel’ vs ‘real’ outtake is the second act, which has moments that could do with a much tighter edit. Yet, as we lead up to what we think will be a predictable climax, the last and final act comes in with a fell swoop few would see coming.