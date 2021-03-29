Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has refuted reports that he was part of a brawl that took place outside a mall in New Delhi.
News reports on Friday had speculated that the actor was spotted in the clip, which was taken in Aerocity and subsequently went viral. The video showed multiple men and women shouting and punching each other after an alleged case of road rage.
In a statement sent to Gulf News, Devgn’s spokesperson denied rumours that one of the men in the video was the actor.
“Post the promotion of ‘Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior’ in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue,” the statement read.
“We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything,” it added.
According to reports, the brawl broke out between two groups of people when one of their vehicles “slightly touched” another. Two men have been arrested following the blowout.
Devgn, 51, has been busy working on projects including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Devgn plays a significant role in the film starring Alia Bhatt. The film reunites Devgn with Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
He also teams up with Bhatt again in South Indian action film ‘RRR’ and stars in the sports drama ‘Maidaan’, both scheduled to release later this year.