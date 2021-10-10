Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who attended the Expo 2020 Dubai to bring awareness to harassment of women in public spaces last week, is enjoying some fun family time with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
The ‘Ludo’ star took to his Instagram and posted an image of him enjoying the sunset and the view of the Ain Dubai in the distance. He gave credit to his glamorous wife for capturing the glorious moment.
Before unwinding in Dubai, they were in Paris as Rai Bachchan was on call to walk the ramp during the recent Paris Fashion Week for a cosmetic brand.
Rai Bachchan, who is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, is no stranger to the UAE. They also own a home here at the Jumeirah Golf Estates and have been in the UAE several times to promote their films.
Earlier this week, Rai Bachchan, Egyptian powerhouse Mona Zaki, Hollywood talent Aja Naomi King and Saudi Arabian singer-actress Aseel Omran joined forces to speak up for women empowerment at the Expo 2020 Dubai grounds on October 5.
The powerful quartet, who have done remarkably well in their own entertainment industry, urged men, women, and children to stand tall in the face of sexual harassment in public spaces.
“We simply cannot accept raising our daughters in a world where people witness the absolutely unacceptable behaviour and look away because they do not know what to do,” said Bachchan.