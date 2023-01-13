It was a dream come true for this Indian film buff who got to meet his Bollywood idol Shah Rukh Khan in person. And the excitement over the encounter spilt online after the fan tweeted pictures of his dream encounter.
Jatin Gupta claimed in a tweet that Khan called him to his hotel room in Delhi for a meet-and-greet at 2 am. A visibly-excited Gupta posted pictures of him with his matinee idol. Khan was warm towards his fan.
The fan also apologised for the late intrusion, while expressing his adulation for the actor, who’s in the midst of a publicity whirlwind tour for his latest movie, ‘Pathaan’.
“No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your hotel room & giving us full time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love [you],” Gupta wrote in his tweet.
This tweet kicked up a frenzy on the micro-blogging website, with many calling Gupta “extremely lucky”.
“Congrats man! This is dream come true” wrote one user. “Unbelievable! A truly genuine, big-hearted man,” wrote another.
‘Pathaan’, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releases in the UAE cinemas on January 25.
Excitement is rife about Khan’s first movie in nearly four years, whose trailer dropped three days ago and has raked in over 41 million views.