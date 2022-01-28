Congratulations are due to Naagin star Mouni Roy who married her partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday (January 27) according to a string of South Indian and Bengali customs. If the pictures are anything to go by, the couple had an amazing wedding together filled with laughter and traditional rituals. The radiant bride has also been posting loved-up images from her special day as she got married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar with pomp. They began their wedding festivities with a South Indian traditional ceremony followed by a Bengali wedding.

The ‘Gold’ actress uploaded photos from the Bengali ceremony on Friday, which she described as "picture-perfect." She was dressed in a red lehenga, while the groom picked a beige sherwaani. In the photos, the couple is seen smiling and posing together. They seemed excited about beginning a new chapter in their lives.

Mouni donned a traditional bright red lehenga for the Bengali wedding and looked ravishing as a decked-up bride in all finery. The social media was flooded with photos and videos from the ceremony with her spouse at the mandap [atrium]. The couple first met in Dubai and since then Mouni has been a frequent flyer to this city.

On Thursday, she shared this wedding picture and wrote: "So blessed. For everything. So so happy."

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’. She has acted in films such as ‘Made in China’, with Rajkummar Rao, and ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’, in which she starred with John Abraham. Next up for the actress is Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, in which she will star with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Congraulatory messages started pouring in from her Bollywood colleagues. Sharing Mouni and Suraj's wedding picture on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness! Live in love,” followed by a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt, her Brahmastra co-star wrote a heartfelt note for the couple and wished them happiness and peace.

Mouni’s friends including some who flew down from Abu Dhabi were also spotted cheering for the bride. Actress Mandira Bedi was spotted in most of the images giving moral support to the bride and groom.

The theme was ivory and gold for the Kerala-style wedding festivities. In a few pictures, the bride squad look great in ivory and gold theme saris.