Actor started working on crime show ‘Savdhaan India’ over eight years ago

Actor Sushant Singh has been ousted from the reality TV crime series ‘Savdhaan India’, which he was hosting on the channel Star Bharat.

The reason being speculated on is his participation in the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mumbai.

Singh on Tuesday took to his Twitter to share the news: “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.”

A Twitter user asked him: “The price you pay for speaking the truth?”

Singh replied: “A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face [Indian revolutionaries] Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?”

Singh came on board for ‘Savdhaan India’ over eight years ago.