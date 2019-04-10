Navtej Hundal played the home minster in the movie

Actor Navtej Hundal, who most recently appeared in Aditya Dhar's "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is dead. (Photo: Twitter/@CintaaOfficial) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Navtej Hundal, who most recently appeared as the home minister in Aditya Dhar’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, has died.

Actor Sushant Singh, General Secretary of the Cine And Television Artistes Association (CINTAA), said he died on Monday.

“CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Navtej Hundal. May his soul rest in peace,” the group wrote on its Twitter account.

Navtej is survived by two daughters and wife. One of his daughters, Avantika Hundal, is a TV actress. She plays a pivotal role in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.

He himself had appeared in movies like ‘Khalnayak’ and ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, and used to run acting classes for students.