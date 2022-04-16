It’s raining weddings in Bollywood!. After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, actor Vaishali Malahara on April 16.
Celebrities such as Mini Mathur, Shruti Seth, Kabir Khan, Sahil Sangha, and Samir Kochhar descended upon the wedding venue in Alibaug to bless the couple. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi were held on Thursday.
Several photographs and videos from the functions have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Sahukar can be seen singing for his lady love.
Sahukar opted for a black embellished kurta set, while his fiancee Vaishali was dressed in a green lehenga.
Mini, who is Cyrus’ close friend, also gave an insight into the wedding by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. She even used the hashtag #VAIRUS in her pictures.
In one of the images, Sahukar and Vaishali were seen flaunting their faces smeared with haldi.
The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaug.