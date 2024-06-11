After the trailer release of the upcoming 'Kalki 2898 AD', fans and movie critics have been heaping praise on Amitabh Bachchan and other cast. However, a special review is here. Big B's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his reaction.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Abhishek shared a poster of the film and wrote, "MINDBLOWING!!!!#Kalki2898AD."

The trailer of Amitabh, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been trending ever since it was released on Monday evening.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film.

Ahead of the trailer, the makers shared the poster of Deepika Padukone.

Image Credit: IMDB

She looked intense in the image.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.