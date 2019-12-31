Actor Aayush Sharma has shared pictures of his and Arpita Khan’s newborn daughter.
The actor took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post welcoming Ayat.
“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” read Sharma’s caption.
The couple, who got married in 2014, are also parents to three-year-old son Ahil. Their second child Ayat was born on December 27, which is also the birthday of Salman Khan, Arpita’s brother.
Sharma who was last seen in ‘Loveyatri’ along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in ‘Kwatha’, which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.