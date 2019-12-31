This is the actor’s second child with Arpita Khan

aaysharma Verified Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy Image Credit:

Actor Aayush Sharma has shared pictures of his and Arpita Khan’s newborn daughter.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post welcoming Ayat.

“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” read Sharma’s caption.

The couple, who got married in 2014, are also parents to three-year-old son Ahil. Their second child Ayat was born on December 27, which is also the birthday of Salman Khan, Arpita’s brother.