She took to her social media account to post an earnest video revealing her thoughts

Ira Khan. Image Credit: IANS

In a symbolic gesture to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day observed on October 10, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan revealed her battle with clinical depression and how she has been tackling it for more than four years. Ira took to her social media account to post an earnest video revealing her thoughts on her health condition.

“Hi, I am depressed and I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor ... I am doing much better know,” Ira said.

Ira joins the likes of Deepika Padukone, Shaheen Bhatt, Ileana D’Cruz, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan who have talked about their struggle with anxiety and depression.

Ira, whose father Aamir usually keeps a low profile, also spoke about how there’s a notion that clinical depression is a disease that only the rich and the privileged can afford to have. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan famously echoed these thoughts, but Padukone slammed him for his beliefs.

“For a year, I have been wanting to do something about mental health illness ... Why am I doing this? What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything,” Ira said, claiming she wants to take everyone on her journey with battling mental health disorder.

She also wrote that she may look like somebody who has it all figured out, but that’s not the case.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation,” she wrote.

Her confession has evoked positive reactions all around. Actress Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the video.