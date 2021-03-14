1 of 15
The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continues with several leading actors testing positive in recent days.
Image Credit:
2 of 15
‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi becoming the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus. The actor informed his fans in a social media post late March 13, while reassuring that he was doing and isolating at home.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/Siddhantchaturvedi
3 of 15
“Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” Chaturvedi posted on his Instagram Stories.
Image Credit: Instagram
4 of 15
While there has been no confirmation from Tara Sutaria’s side, Bollywood entertainment magazine Filmfare has reported that the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress has also tested positive. Sutaria recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Tadap’ with Ahan Shetty, which is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is slated to release in cinemas on September 24 in India.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tarasutaria
5 of 15
Elsewhere, Indian National Award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi did the responsible thing and took to his Instagram on March 12 to post a video where he confirmed he had tested positive for the virus and was checking into a hospital in Delhi. The actor also requested all those who had been in close contact with him to get tested.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ashishvidyarthi1/
6 of 15
On March 9, Neetu Kapoor confirmed her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the virus. The veteran actress took to Instagram to give a health update, posting: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 15
Last month, Kapoor, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ along with co-star Alia Bhatt. The actress had to go into isolation herself for a while after learning that Kapoor had tested positive.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 15
Bhatt faced a double whammy as her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into isolation, which ended up stalling the film’s shoot for a brief period.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 15
Meanwhile, on March 12, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine and is on medication. A statement issued by Bajpayee’s team read: “Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months.” The statement further added that the actor was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
Image Credit: IANS
10 of 15
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on March 24. “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying. His diagnosis comes amid a major spike in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the heart of the Indian film industry.
Image Credit: Insta/ aamirkhanuniverse •
11 of 15
Indian actor R Madhavan on March 25 shared the news that he is positive for COVID-19 — but he was in good spirits as he put a comedic spin on his announcement on social media. The actor referenced his 2009 movie ‘3 Idiots’, which also starred Aamir Khan. “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well,” Madhavan tweeted, using the names of characters in the popular movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s book. In the movie, Madhavan played Farhan, Khan played Rancho, Sharman Joshi starred as Raju and veteran actor Boman Irani played Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus).
Image Credit: Gulf News
12 of 15
Model and actor Milind Soman has given fans an update about his health on March 26, a day after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. “Quarantine. Day 4. Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree,” Soman wrote on Instagram. Soman, 55, also mentioned that he had been travelling and was being tested regularly.
Image Credit: IANS
13 of 15
In December, veteran actor Sunny Deol confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine,” he tweeted in Hindi at the time. His news came two days after the Bollywood actor-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family — his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra — will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film ‘Apne’.
Image Credit: IANS
14 of 15
Over the past few months, despite a shutdown in Bollywood, several noted celebrities had battled the virus successfully, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter Aishwarya Rai. Others affected also included Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’souza, Kanika Kapoor and more.
Image Credit: PTI
15 of 15
In September last year, famed playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, also known as SPB or Balu, passed away following complications arising from the coronavirus. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. His condition deteriorated over time prompting his doctors to put him on ventilator support.
Image Credit: PTI