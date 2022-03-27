Several fans of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan were left in a state of shock when the actor revealed that he decided to quit the film industry in the midst of the pandemic, but reversed his decision after his family staged an intervention.

In a recent interview with news channel ABP, the actor, who’s known for starring in award-winning films such as ‘Dil’, ‘Ghulaam’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘3 Idiots’ and many more, revealed that his decision to quit acting came about when COVID-19 was raging in India.

Aamir Khan in a file photo Image Credit: AP

When the interviewer asked Khan, 57, if he’s ever wanted to quit the film industry, the actor replied: “No I quit. Nobody knows this. I’m saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won’t be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I’ll act nor I will produce any films. I don’t want to do all this. I just want to spend my time with you all.”

Khan further reveled that he made the announcement in the presence of his entire family, including his ex-wife Reena and her parents, his children from that marriage, along with his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he’s in the midst of divorcing, along with her parents and their son Azad.

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/irakhan

“My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won’t be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, ‘This is his marketing scheme as his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is about to release, he is announcing his retirement’,” Khan continued.

Aamir Khan Image Credit: Instagram/_aamirkhan Verified

The actor then decided to keep mum until the release of his long-awaited remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. “Anyway, my film comes after three or four years. Once ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ gets released nobody will realise if I’m doing anything for the next three or four years. By then I’ll leave the industry and nobody will know,” Khan continued. “So I decided not to say anything and three months passed like this. One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don’t do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Image Credit: Instagram.com/kiranrao

“My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran cried and said, ‘When I see you, I see films residing inside you. What are you saying I’m unable to understand’. A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back.”