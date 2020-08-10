The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan flick ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote,”#LaalSinghChaddha — starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan — will now release on #Christmas2021 ... Co-stars #MonaSingh ... Directed by Advait Chandan ... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios.”
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the remake of hit 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump.’
The comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kapoor Khan after two critically acclaimed movies — ‘3 idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.
The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.