For those of you who have not heard it yet, Lamberghini is a Punjabi song which Ragini sang for Doorbeen on You Tube. Since its success, it has been on top of the list for the most downloaded song, has been played on Apple music (globally) and all other music apps in India. It is also said to be the favourite of many Bollywood actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and singer like Armaan Malik.