24-year-old You Tube sensation Ragini Tandan was in Dubai this weekend as part of her graduation trip and she stopped by to say a sweet hello to Gulf News.
Tandan of the popular Lamberghini number, which has garnered over 75 million hits and counting on You Tube could not contain her excitement about her holiday in Dubai and receiving bucket loads of appreciation for her song which released last March.
Ragini Tandan hit a jackpot with the song, which became an overnight sensation – not just in Punjab – but all over India.
For those of you who have not heard it yet, Lamberghini is a Punjabi song which Ragini sang for Doorbeen on You Tube. Since its success, it has been on top of the list for the most downloaded song, has been played on Apple music (globally) and all other music apps in India. It is also said to be the favourite of many Bollywood actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and singer like Armaan Malik.
Tandan, who lives in Delhi, but hails from Ambala, Haryana said it was an Instagram feed that changed her life forever. “I was three years old when I started singing. My parents sing and so does my brother. Singing has been part of our family for generations.”
“My mother recognised I have a knack for singing and she sent me for Hindustani music training. My guru is Mrs. Nidhi Narang and I owe every bit of my success to her,” said Ragini.
“Last year, an Indian band got in touch with me for a special collaboration. They had heard an earlier song of mine called ‘Nahi Jaana’ which was released two years ago. Doorbeen artists had something interesting in mind and wanted me involved in the project. The result was Lamberghini. And the rest is history,” said Ragini who recently graduated from Kings Collage in London.
“In fact I am in Dubai as part of my graduation trip. Four days holiday in London and three days in Dubai. It has been great so far.”
“It's amazing how this song has done and I am extremely overwhelmed by the responses,” she gushed.
As for Dubai, Ragini said she couldn’t help making a stop-over in Dubai from London. “I love the city. Dubai Shopping Festival is on and I went crazy looking at all the discounts in the city. I shopped to my heart’s content. Dubai Mall is my go to place in the emirate.”