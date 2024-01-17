Actress Sonam Kapoor has lost 20 kgs since she embraced motherhood in 2022, when she welcomed a baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
The actress recently posted a video on her Instagram Stories, speaking about her postpartum weight loss journey. In the mirror selfie video, Sonam can be seen flaunting her toned midriff. Celebrating her achievement, she wrote in the caption, “What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go.”
Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018. Since the birth of her child, the star has been openly sharing her journey of motherhood and the challenges that come with it.
Last week, Kapoor posted a series of pictures of herself, saying: “It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly, steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”