Fans are congratulating South Korean singer Jisoo, a member of the K-pop band Blackpink after she reached a massive milestone in her solo career. Recently she made history and became the first female K-pop soloist to debut in the Top 40 of the Official UK Singles Chart.
Compiled by the Official Charts Company, it lists the top-selling singles in the United Kingdom, based on physical sales, paid-for downloads, and streaming. The UK Official Charts are known to be the British equivalent of the US Billboard charts.
Last month, Kim Ji-soo made her solo album debut with ‘Me’ and also released its main single ‘Flower’. Within just 10 days of being released, the song scripted history.
Not only did the song enter the Official UK Singles Chart at number 38, but it also appeared on the top five Korean streaming services, including Melon, Bugs, Genie, Vibe, and Flo, as reported by the Korean entertainment news website, allkpop.com.
The K-pop star also released the official music video for Flower on March 31. By April 8, the track had become the fastest K-pop music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube, Korean entertainment websites reported.
https://twitter.com/AboutMusicYT/status/1643993860824236032
It is only the second K-Pop music video to reach 100 million views in 2023, after TXT’s Sugar Ride.