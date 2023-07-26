South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has shared the first glimpse of her baby boy, whose nickname is Alkong.
She took to Instagram to share a photo of the baby’s hand next to her pet dog’s paw, on July 25.
In less than a day, the post soon drew 1.5 million likes and over 20,000 comments from fans and other celebrities including actresses Lee Min-jung and Song Yoon-ah.
Jin and her husband, fellow actor Hyun Bin are one of the most influential celebrity couples in South Korea. News and photos of the couple usually go viral in the country.
The two actors first worked together in the 2018 movie ‘The Negotiation’ followed by the 2019 romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, which gained huge popularity in Korea and several countries.
Bin and Jin got engaged in February 2022 and officially tied the knot in March of the same year. They welcomed their first child in November 2022.
The actress took a break from her career following the birth of her baby and is said to be deciding on her next project while she concentrates on being a full-time mother for now.
Her husband, Kim Tae-pyung, popularly known as Hyun Bin rose to fame in 2010, with his hit K-drama Secret Garden. The romantic comedy recorded high viewership ratings both in South Korea and globally, giving rise to the ‘Hyun Bin Syndrome’. The actor became so popular that he was almost everywhere – from newspaper headlines to television interviews and social media conversations. He also won at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards and the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Recently, he was seen in the action thriller film, The Point Men (2023 film), a story about a diplomat and a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who struggle and risk their lives on foreign soil to save Korean hostages.