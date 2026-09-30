Best of the Best review: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's dance drama trips over the very clichés it skewers

That, is the real shame. Fusion, as a dance form, is supposed to be about synthesis: two traditions meeting and producing something neither could alone. Best of the Best never manages that. It places its borrowed Bollywood and its American campus drama side by side and hopes the combination will pass for depth. The film spends its runtime insisting it has something new to say about how South Asia is seen, then ends up looking like the very wedding-themed routine Maya rejected in the first act. She was right, as it turns out. Nobody listened, least of all the film.