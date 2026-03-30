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BBC breakfast host Scott Mills sacked following 'personal conduct' allegations

BBC confirms veteran broadcaster's sudden exit after personal conduct allegations

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Dubai: Seasoned radio presenter Scott Mills is no longer employed by the BBC, confirmed the broadcaster, after allegations concerning his personal conduct emerged.

In a brief statement, according to The Guardian, the corporation said it would not comment on individual cases but confirmed that Mills’ contract had ended.

“While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC,” the organisation said.

Mills, 53, had been hosting the flagship breakfast programme on BBC Radio 2 since January 2025, when he succeeded Zoe Ball.

During his tenure, the show’s audience climbed to around 6.5 million listeners, making it the most widely listened-to breakfast radio programme in the UK.

Sudden exit

The broadcaster’s departure appears to have come unexpectedly for staff and listeners alike.

In an internal message to employees, BBC Director of Music Lorna Clarke said the development would come as a surprise to many.

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“I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the breakfast show, and the BBC,” she wrote.

“I know this news will feel sudden and unexpected, especially given that many of us have worked with Scott over the years across Radio 1, 5 Live, Radio 2 and television.”

Clarke added that the change would also likely surprise audiences who regularly tune in to the breakfast programme, saying further details about the show’s future would be shared when available.

Temporary hosts step in

Monday’s breakfast broadcast was hosted by veteran presenter Gary Davies, who conducted an interview with actor and The Pitt sensation Noah Wyle during the programme.

The BBC has said Davies and fellow presenter OJ Borg will cover the slot over the coming week while longer-term plans are considered.

Mills had also been attached to upcoming projects for the broadcaster, including the podcast Race Across the World: The Detour. He was also set to co-host Pop Top 10, a Radio 2 podcast ranking music and pop culture moments alongside presenter Rylan, scheduled to launch on 29 April.

Reports in the British press suggested Mills was taken off air last week while the BBC reviewed information related to the allegations, with his contract reportedly terminated over the weekend.

A source within Radio 2 told entertainment publication Deadline that staff had been caught off guard by the development.

Mills had been associated with the BBC for decades. He first joined BBC Radio 1 in 1998, hosting the early breakfast slot that aired between 4am and 7am.

In his autobiography, he later recalled feeling nervous during his debut, joking that he spent much of the show repeatedly reading out the station’s phone number because he felt he had “no personality” on air. At the time, he believed he might lose the job within months.

However, his career steadily grew. In 2005 he moved to an early evening weekday programme while covering for Sara Cox during maternity leave. When Cox did not return to the slot, Mills became its permanent host.

After years at Radio 1, he joined BBC Radio 2’s weekday lineup in 2022, taking over the afternoon slot previously hosted by the late Steve Wright.

Pay and wider BBC scrutiny

According to the BBC’s 2024–25 annual pay disclosure, Mills earned around $469,725 a year.

His departure comes at a time when the broadcaster has faced increased scrutiny over controversies involving prominent figures connected to the organisation, including former or current presenters such as Gregg Wallace, Russell Brand and Huw Edwards.

The development also arrives shortly before BBC Director General Tim Davie is due to step down, meaning any longer-term fallout may be handled by his incoming successor, Matt Brittin.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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