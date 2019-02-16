Dubai: The Asiavision Movie Awards night in Dubai, an annual event which honours top talents from South Indian and Hindi films, has seen top Bollywood stars mingle with South Indian A-listers.
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana were at Global Village on February 16, along with top South Indian actors including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Vijay Sethupathy for the 13th edition of the awards.
Asiavision Movie Awards has been held annually since 2006 to honor the artistes and technicians of south Indian cinema.
Tamil actor Dhanush was honoured with the Best Actor (critic) for his role in gangster thriller Vada Chennai and comedy Mari 2. Aishwarya Lekshmi won an award for her performance in the Malayalam film Varathan.
Singh, who is riding high after the success of Simmba in which he plays a cheeky cop and is currently promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy, received the Best Actor award, while Khurrana, who has enjoyed a phenomenal 2018 with hits including Badhaai Ho! and Andhadhun will take home the Best Actor (critics award).
Actress Kiara Advani also landed in Dubai to collect the Emerging Star of the Year gong, while Jim Sarbh, who played a complex role in the controversial warrior epic Padmaavat, was honoured with a Best Actor (negative role) trophy.
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, whose credits include Vikram Vedha, won the Best Actor Award.
Tamil actor Dhanush was honoured with the Best Actor (critic) for his role in gangster thriller Vada Chennai and comedy Mari 2.
Trisha, who continues to remain a relevant actress in South India and was last seen in Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Petta, took home the Best Actress of the Decade.
Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi and his leading lady from the film Malavika Mohanan was decorated on that night for their work in that touching drama.