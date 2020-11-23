Ahead of the 49th UAE National Day on December 2, a group of poets and musicians from all over the world will unite for an live streamed event to celebrate the country’s rich heritage.
The sixth annual Hekayah - The Story, hosted by the Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), will see spoken word artists, storytellers and others perform live on The Arts Center’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Arts Center website on Wednesday, November 25 at 7pm.
The line-up, which includes Dubai-based Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed, Emirati spoken word poet Hoor Ali Al Nuaimi, US indie folk artist Mary Collins and alternative jazz-funk group Miyamoto is Black Enough, will explore the meaning of home, belonging and family.
“One of the things I love most about Hekayah is how it brings together so many diverse perspectives through our collaborative curatorial process, which introduces new artists to The Arts Center we might not otherwise know about,” said Bill Bragin, The Arts Center Executive Director. “Having these multiple viewpoints feels like a perfect metaphor for what the UAE means to many of us, a country which finds strength and unity in its incredible diversity.”
NYUAD Class of 2021 Maitha Al Suwaidi, from the UAE, and recent recipient of the 2021 UAE Rhodes Scholarship will host the event along with Hoor Ali Al Nuaimi.
“After experiencing being a performer and poet at 2019’s Hekayah - The Story, it is thrilling to get to be on the other end of the process this year — as a co-curator and an emcee,” Al Suwaidi said.
The events are free to view. Go online for the full line-up.