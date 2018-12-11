‘The Nutcracker and I’ focuses on Dariescu on a grand piano, but then she is joined by a ballerina behind a see-through gauze screen that also projects animated dancers. And if this were not challenging enough, it’s a well-known Christmas favourite by a Tchaikovsky that’s on offer — one wrong move and the whole production could crumble. “It was the most challenging process of my life, but it’s so fulfilling as well. Before the premiere which happened at the London at Barbican’s Milton Court [last year] we had some days of rehearsals basically day and night and it was important to have those together,” she says.