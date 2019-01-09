Henry moved from New York in 1986 to live in the countryside and remained disconnected from the commercialised art world until his death in 2011. As per his wishes his entire oeuvre was bequeathed to Alanna Heiss, founder of Clocktower and PSI with the condition that it should all be donated to art institutions or destroyed but never sold in the art market. The two Henry works in the show have been gifted to JPNF by Heiss. They are part of his Wet Ground series from 1971 where he used unpainted linen, emulsion, gesso, acrylic and resin to create subtle textures and reflections that change with the light and the viewer’s position. Other works include Sanderson’s circular monochromes and works on tracing paper, and a textured diptych by Pozzi.