DUBAI

Dubai-based Lebanese artist Suzi Fadel Nassif’s solo exhibition, Teatro Del Alma, features a series of vibrant, colourful paintings that are inspired by art history, pop culture and mythology. She has used playful references to music icons, Arab stars, and famous artists and artworks to comment on various contemporary issues.

“Theatro del Alma is the theatre of the soul and each of my paintings is a piece of my soul. I am interested in contrasts - between the old traditions and legends of different cultures and the modern way of life; or between people like the successful artist Picasso and the equally talented but unsuccessful Van Gogh. In this series I have blended the old with the new and surrealism with realism to represent this dialogue between the past and present and between different mindsets,” Nassif says.

To make her art more accessible to art lovers Nassif has also launched a collection of wearable art comprising kimonos with prints of her paintings and hand painted jackets, pouches and cushions.

Teatro Del Alma will be on display at COYA Dubai until December 24.

Cultural Round Up

Creative Winter Camp for children:

Malhaar and The Hive have joined forces to organise a Creative Winter Camp for children ages four to 13 from December 15 to December 30. The programme includes art, dance, music, and theatre sessions to be held from Sunday to Wednesday between 9am and 2pm at the Malhaar Centre For Performing Arts in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Contact info@malhaar.ae for details.

Exhibition by Art Noor:

Aslam Noor, better known as Art Noor is presenting, Retrospective an exhibition at Studio Seven Art Gallery, Business Bay Dubai that traces his artistic journey. The Indian artist’s paintings inspired by the 99 names of Allah have been displayed on the Burj Khalifa during Ramadan. Throughout this show, running until December 21, he will unveil seven new spiritual works in a series of events that include talks and quizzes related to each work, with original paintings as prizes for quiz winners. At 7pm tomorrow (December 16) the unveiling of Al Noor (the light) will be accompanied by a talk on Finding Your Way in the Dark and a quiz titled, Solve a Navigation Puzzle.

David Webb Museum Fellowship: