The Sharjah Art Foundation is inviting filmmakers to vie for a $30,000 (Dh110,174) short film production grant, as part of the Sharjah Film Platform initiative.
Open to global entries, the Short Film Production Grant calls on applicants to respond to the open call with a three-minute video that presents an overview of the genre, themes, structure, plot, setting and characters for their original short film.
The $30,000 grant will be awarded to the selected filmmaker/s, and all films must be completed in time to screen at the 2020 edition of Sharjah Film Platform.
The application form can be found on the foundation’s website with the deadline set for March 15.
Sharjah Film Platform is an annual film festival, featuring screenings, as well as a programme of talks and workshops led by industry professionals.