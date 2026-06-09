Seven UAE-based artists chosen from 300 entries for Dubai exhibition

JD Malat Gallery’s “Made in the UAE” initiative showcases emerging, established talent
Dubai: Seven UAE-based artists have been selected from more than 300 submissions to participate in a major group exhibition aimed at highlighting the depth and diversity of the country’s contemporary art scene, with the showcase set to open in Downtown Dubai on June 11.
The exhibition is part of “Made in the UAE,” a curatorial initiative launched by JD Malat Gallery in October 2025 to identify and support artists contributing to the evolution of the UAE’s cultural landscape. Following a competitive open call that attracted applications from across the Emirates, seven finalists were chosen to present their works in a monthlong exhibition running until July 1.
The selected artists are Ahmed Emad (UAE/Egypt), Anila Ashraf (Pakistan), Camelia Mohebi (UAE), Elizaveta Pugacheva (Russia), Samo Shalaby (Egypt/Palestine), Sasan Nasernia (Iran), and Yousif Albadi (Sudan). All are currently based in the UAE and represent a broad spectrum of artistic backgrounds and creative practices.
Their works span painting, sculpture and mixed-media installations, exploring themes including identity, memory, materiality and cultural exchange. Together, the exhibition offers a reflection of the UAE’s multicultural society and the growing influence of artists who draw inspiration from the country’s diverse communities and rapidly evolving cultural environment.
Organisers said the initiative was designed to engage directly with artists living and working in the Emirates while providing them with a platform to reach wider audiences and strengthen their presence within the region’s art ecosystem.
The finalists were selected by an independent panel comprising prominent figures from the Middle East’s art and cultural sector. The jury included Zina Khair, patron and co-founder of the Khair Art Collection; Roxane Zand, founder of Zand Fine Arts and former Sotheby’s Deputy Chairman for the Middle East; collector-curator and architect Ali Mohammadioun; and Jean-David Malat, founder of JD Malat Gallery.
Jean-David Malat said the response to the initiative highlighted the strength of artistic talent emerging from across the UAE.
“Made in the UAE was created as a way to engage more directly with the artistic energy emerging from across the Emirates. The level of submissions we received was incredibly strong and demonstrated the depth of talent currently shaping the UAE’s cultural landscape,” he added.
He added that the selected artists stood out not only for the quality of their work but also for the variety of perspectives they brought to the exhibition.
“What stood out was not only the quality of the work, but the diversity of perspectives and experiences represented. These artists reflect the international and layered identity that makes Dubai such a compelling creative city today,” Malat said.
The “Made in the UAE” exhibition will open to the public on June 11 at JD Malat Gallery in Downtown Dubai and remain on view through July 1, 2026.