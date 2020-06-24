The Sharjah Art Foundation will open the doors to some of its venues from June 26, including the popular Rain Room.
To ensure the safety of its staff and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has put in place health and safety protocols in keeping with recommendations set by UAE government authorities.
These include enhanced disinfection and cleaning schedules and standards, reduced visitor capacity, temperature checks for staff and visitors, and a no-touch viewing experience throughout all open venues.
Rain Room Sharjah and the exhibition Art in the Age of Anxiety will open to the public on June 26.
Booking in advance is required.
What can you see?
The Art in the Age of Anxiety exhibition brings together over 30 international contemporary artists and art collectives to explore the way everyday devices, technologies and digital networks have altered our collective consciousness.
Guests will be need to book a viewing slot in advance, and there will be a limited number of people allowed for each one. Viewings will be limited to 45 minutes.
The permanent Rain Room Sharjah installation allows visitors to walk through a room of rain without getting wet. Viewings will be limited to five people per booking and each viewing will last for 15 minutes. Tickets will be available online.
Children under 12 and adults over 60 are not permitted entry to the venues.