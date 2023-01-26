The 21st edition of the Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira — which commemorates and celebrates Indian literature — will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on Friday from 8:30 p.m.
India’s Republic Day marks the date on which the country adopted its constitution and became a republic. The occasion is a public holiday in the South Asian nation and cultural parades are held in New Delhi that showcase its striking diversity. The celebration in Dubai will be similar to the one held in the Indian capital on January 26.
The event in Dubai will feature a line-up of renowned Hindi and Urdu poets, including Dr Uday Pratap Singh; Dr Hari Om (IAS); Dr Nusrat Mehdi from the Direct Urdu Acadamy, Madhya Pradesh in India; Dr Kaleem Qaiser; Khurshid Haider; Dr Zubair Farooq; Dr Nayyar Jalalpuri, head of department–Urdu at Lucknow University; Dr Malvika; Altaf Ziya; Tajdeed Qaiser; Damdar Banarasi; Urosa Arshi; and Hanif Rahi.
The event will be conducted by Dr Nayyar Jalalpuri. Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, will be the chief guest at the event, which will be presided over by Dr Uday Pratap Singh, former Indian Member of Parliament.
Emirati national Dr Zubair Farooq will be the evening’s centerpiece, with his well-known poems that demonstrate languages are cherished and revered by all.
“I take this opportunity to express gratitude to all our well-wishers including the sponsors, audience, chief guest and organizing committee without which the event would not have been successful,” Syed Salahuddin, founder and chief organiser of the Indian Republic Day Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira, said.
The chief guest, board of patrons and other sponsors will release a trilingual keepsake of over 175 pages at the event, expressing the importance and background of India’s Republic Day. The latest poetry of the participating poets is included in the souvenir.