Parkinson’s Disease has affected some very well-known personalities, including ‘Back to the Future’ actor Michael J Fox. But its debilitating effects in real life don’t often make the news.
A collaboration by social enterprise Movement Mantra and independent theatre company Third Half Theatre is looking to change that. On World Parkinson’s Day, April 11, the group will put on a play at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, to raise awareness of the neurological disorder and the toll it takes on sufferers and their families.
Open auditions for the production are to be held at Malhaar, JLT, on February 16 and 18.
Talking about the project, Movement Coach and Founder of Movement Mantra Dr Vonita Singh said: “In previous years, we have resorted to articles and medical seminars to create awareness about Parkinson’s Disease. This year, we are aiming for a more engaging way to talk about PD that is also in line with the Parkinson’s Awareness global theme of ‘Start a Conversation’. We believe that using Performing Arts as a medium will create better resonance and far wider outreach among the general public.”
“The [yet untitled] play, an amalgamation of music, dance and theatre, celebrates the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit. It is a unique take on the disease seen through the life of my father — a PD Hero who succumbed to the disease in 2009” explained Singh.
Auditions for nine characters will be held on February 16 and 18 at Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, JLT. Try-outs are open to all. Go to Third Half Theatre’s Facebook page for details.