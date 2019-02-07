Talking about the project, Movement Coach and Founder of Movement Mantra Dr Vonita Singh said: “In previous years, we have resorted to articles and medical seminars to create awareness about Parkinson’s Disease. This year, we are aiming for a more engaging way to talk about PD that is also in line with the Parkinson’s Awareness global theme of ‘Start a Conversation’. We believe that using Performing Arts as a medium will create better resonance and far wider outreach among the general public.”