The musuem had been shut to the public due to coronavirus movement restrictions

Louvre Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Those missing out on that bit of arts and culture in the UAE can rejoice as the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum is set to reopen to visitors on June 24.

The popular Abu Dhabi museum had been shut in light of movement restrictions that had been implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. The venue is also implementing health and safety measures as it readies to welcome back visitors.

Measures include new opening hours, from 10am until 6.30pm, with the last entry to the museum an hour before closing time. The museum will also remain shut on Mondays.

Due to social distancing measures, only a limited number of visitors will be allowed inside per hour.

Tickets are only available to purchase via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may visit for up to three hours.

Other safety measures include thermal scanning of all visitors upon arrival, a requirement to wear masks and gloves throughout their stay at the museum along with credit card or Smart payments only at all museum outlets, including food and beverage sites and the boutique.

“We look forward to giving our museum back to the community and resuming our physical role as a space for sharing our many stories of cultural connections,” said Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, in a statement.

The first international exhibition on display at the museum will be ‘Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West’ reopening on July 1 and extending to October 18. Louvre Abu Dhabi will continue to connect with art lovers through its digital programmes that offer free access to content through virtual tours, video, audio, and downloadable activities.