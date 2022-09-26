The Dresden Opera Ball, to be held at Dubai Opera on November 15, will bring together world-famous international artists including Plácido Domingo (tenor), Marina Rebeka (soprano), and the European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden. The line-up also includes Anton Lubchenko (conductor), Igor Butman (saxophone), Roman Lyulkin (bass), and Otto Sauter (trumpet).
Domingo, described as the ‘King Of Opera’, performed in 2016 at the opening of Dubai Opera and returns to the venue again after five years later to spearhead the Dresden Opera Ball in Dubai.
Debutants will also perform a choreographed dance presentation, as part of the programme.
Presented by M Premiere and the Opernball Dresden, this event is the largest classical entertainment event in the German-speaking world that made its debut in 2006 in the German city of Dresden.
The Dubai Dresden Opera Ball follows the recent gala event at the beautiful Catherine Palace in St Petersburg, and now, it is arriving in the UAE.
On November 15, a red-carpet reception begins proceedings at 6pm, before VIP guests move inside for dinner, classical music performances from the world’s best musicians, and elegant dancing in the style of traditional European balls.
A VIP guest list for the Dresden Opera Ball includes Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment,
Author Riz Khan will moderate proceedings, which will also be hosted by former Miss Universe Oksana Fedorova.
“The main message is to have international cultural bridge building between Germany, the Arabic world, the United Arab Emirates and the European world. Culture brings people together and Dubai is a centre for this and we are very happy to be here,” Hans Joachim Frey, General Director of Dresden Semper Opera Ball, in a statement.
Tickets, ranging from Dh975 and above, are available at Dubai Opera website and Platinumlist.