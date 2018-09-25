Abu Dhabi: The 16th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) opened in the capital on Tuesday. The five-day exhibition, the largest event of its kind in the field of hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation, celebrates this year the centennial of the Late Shaikh Zayed and will run until September 29.

“This is a golden opportunity for Emiratis who relish gun collection as a hobby. I started this hobby last year by buying a 9mm pistol from here and I am looking for a second one this year,” said Khalid Al Kaabi, 28, an Emirati businessman in the capital. He spoke to Gulf News as he checked the guns on display. Al Kaabi said he was also looking for hunting equipment as he often goes for hunting expeditions in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Morocco with his friends. Ateeq Al Azeezi, 47, an Emirati government employee, a novice in gun collection, said he was looking for a third gun for his collection after applying for its licence. “I have not made up my mind yet whether I should go for a pistol or a rifle,” said Al Azeezi. “My interest is in guns and I regularly visit shooting clubs across the UAE,” he said, adding that he buys camping equipment from the exhibition every year. “During winter, my family always spends weekends in the desert,” he said.

A photo exhibition comprising over 3,000 photographs of the Late Shaikh Zayed taken during his hunting trips is a major attraction at the event.

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council; and Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sport Council, visited the event on Tuesday.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC), the event is organised by the EFC and is supported by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and The Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee.

Many educational activities have been developed around falconry, equestrian, environment and sustainable hunting, and there are many sports competitions, cultural and entertainment activities, auctions and art exhibitions.

What: Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex)

Where: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

When: Tuesday to Saturday (September 25 to 29) 11am to 10pm