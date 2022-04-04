Celebrate Ramadan nights with the whole family at Global Village, with the popular Dubai attraction putting on show-stopping entertainment for the fasting month, along with incorporating some traditional Emirati customs for everyone to experience.
Each night in a popular Ramadan tradition, a cannon will be fired at sunset to mark the onset of iftar. Ahead of Suhoor, the voice of a Musaharati, also known as the ‘night caller’, will fill the air as he calls on people to start a new day in Ramadan.
Elsewhere in Global Village, a 25-piece Arabesque Orchestra will play on the Main Stage and until April 10, with guests still able to enjoy water stunts at the Harbour Force Stunt Show.
During Ramadan and for Eid the Kids Theatre has been transformed into a cinema. Visitors will also delight in a clown variety show, a roaming pianist, a clarinet player and two violin players stationed at the Fountain and Gate of the World to provide a musical experience.
Aside from the entertainment, Global Village has also set up a traditional majlis for family and friends to experience, which has outdoor seating as well and features a live harpist, a magician and an artist-calligrapher.
Until May 7, Global Village will remain open from 6pm until 2am daily. Details about shows and the majlis can be obtained from the attraction’s app.