Dubai: International artists will paint murals on pillars of the Dubai Metro bridges as part of a beautification project by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Dubai Metro Murals Project is an initiative that aims to transform Dubai into an open-air museum celebrating art, creativity and aesthetic excellence, a statement said on Saturday.

Under the project, two international artists, Peruvian Daniel Cortez and Dominican-born, Miami-based artist ‘Evoca1’ also known as Elio Mercado, will paint murals on bridge pillars of the Dubai Metro on Shaikh Zayed Road between the Dubai International Financial Centre and Emirates Towers stations.

The themes of the murals have been chosen to inspire creativity and spread happiness while also reflecting Dubai’s character, vision and future aspirations.

Speaking about the project, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “We are very happy to partner with Brand Dubai to execute this truly unique mural project in Dubai. Many of RTA’s projects have incorporated a strong aesthetic dimension and we are now working closely with Brand Dubai to enhance the experience that Dubai offers.”

Closer to you

He added that the project, apart from transforming the urban ambience along Shaikh Zayed Road, will also bring art closer to the community.

“In cooperation with Brand Dubai, we are seeking to implement a series of projects like this, making public spaces more appealing, while creating a distinct visual identity that fosters a sense of belonging and pride within the community,” he said.

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office Mona Al Merri thanked RTA for partnering with Brand Dubai to implement the Dubai Metro Murals Project.

“This project is part of our effort to create public artworks across the city to support the vision of Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air museum. This project is also aligned with our mission of launching art projects that capture Dubai’s unique character, not only as a leading global city, but also a culturally vibrant city that promotes diversity and innovation,” said Al Merri.

Creative, dynamic aims

She added that the project aims to create beautiful artwork that makes public spaces in Dubai more exciting and infuse them with a sense of creative dynamism.

“The murals being created will enhance the way both residents and visitors relate to the city. By revitalising the urban atmosphere, projects like these will help sustain stronger and more close-knit communities,” said Al Merri.

GDMO, represented by its creative arm, Brand Dubai, recently signed an MoU with the RTA to undertake beautification projects across the city over the next three years.

What's covered?

Under the agreement, the two organisations will establish strategic cooperation to implement public art projects aimed at enhancing the city’s aesthetic environment.

The beautification projects will cover bridges, tunnels, walking tracks, bus stops and other public facilities and areas throughout Dubai.

Accomplished artists from the UAE, the region and across the world will be invited to create public artworks in the city.