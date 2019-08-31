Image Credit:

Online auction of rare books:

A selection of rare books, maps and manuscripts will be on sale at an online auction by Prinseps on September 4 and September 5. The lots include De Vita Caesarium from 1605; the Tipu Sultan Collection; a first edition copy of The Works of Sir William Jones published in 1799 with engravings and the British scholar’s translations of major Sanskrit texts; and books on subjects such as the French conquests in India, the East India Company and hunting traditions of Indian Royals published in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Ethiopian Circus performs in Abu Dhabi:

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi will open its fifth season with a performance by Circus Abyssinia titled, Ethiopian Dreams in The Red Theatre on September 5 and September 6 at 8pm, and on September 7 at 2pm. The show tells the tale of two brothers through death defying acrobatic stunts and acts by jugglers, clowns, contortionists, hoop-divers and others performed to live Ethiopian music.

An artist’s perspective on breaking news:

Argentinian artist Liliana Porter’s playfully subversive short film Actualidades/ Breaking News is being screened throughout this week (September 1-September 7), barring Tuesday at the Jameel Arts Centre. Each scene is structured as if it were a section in a newspaper and features toys and other found objects portraying the absurdities and tragedies of contemporary society.

Competition for young designers:

Design students and aspiring designers based in the UAE are invited to submit a design for the Rado Star Prize by September 15. The design should not be for a horological instrument, and the concept must be enduring, versatile and timeless. Five finalists will be showcased at Dubai Design Week in November and the winner will receive Dh20,000 and a Rado watch.